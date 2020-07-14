36 Lake Zurich High students test positive for COVID-19

Lake County health authorities said Tuesday that 36 Lake Zurich High School students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school suspended its summer sports camps last week amid several confirmed infections among participants.

However, Lake County Health Department officials say contact tracing and case investigation has identified multiple social gatherings prior to the athletic camps where the exposures may have occurred.

"We continue to urge anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or who may have had direct contact with a confirmed case to get a viral COVID-19 test and self-quarantine for 14 days from their last potential date of exposure," said Dr. Sana Ahmed, medical epidemiologist at the health department. "We need your help to help prevent further spread of this virus."

Officials say multiple students were turned away during health screenings when the high school opened its summer athletic camps July 6. Other students began experiencing symptoms during the day and were sent home, officials said.

School leaders were notified that evening that multiple students who attended camps later developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

In the wake of those findings, Lake Zurich Unit School District 95 suspended the camps until further notice.

The high school will host another free mobile testing site Sunday in the Performing Arts Center parking lot, 300 Church St. in Lake Zurich. Testing will be provided for students and staff from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the general public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site may close early once 500 tests have been completed. Testing is first come, first served, and long wait times are expected.