 

Pay raises coming for District 118's support workers

  • Support workers at Wauconda High School and the other five campuses in Wauconda Unit District 118 will receive pay raises under a new contract.

    Support workers at Wauconda High School and the other five campuses in Wauconda Unit District 118 will receive pay raises under a new contract. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/13/2020 2:35 PM

Unionized support employees in Wauconda Unit School District 118 will receive pay raises ranging from 2.5% to 3% under a new three-year contract, officials said.

The District 118 board last week approved the pact with the Wauconda Education Support Personnel Association. It's effective immediately and runs through the 2022-23 school year. The previous contract expired June 30.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The deal applies to 257 workers considered support personnel. They include health aides, library aides, security workers, clerical workers, occupational and physical therapists, bus drivers and others.

Teachers are covered by a separate contract. In August 2019, the school board and teachers union approved a five-year contract calling for 3.6% salary increases in each year.

The support employees will receive 2.5% pay raises this year, 2.9% raises in 2021 and 3% raises in 2022, said Cameron Willis, the district's assistant superintendent of business services.

Additionally, a cash payout employees can use to offset the costs of medical and dental insurance will increase about 9% to $9,322 for the 2020-21 school year and 7% in each of the two subsequent years, Willis said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"If the employee does not need to purchase insurance through the district, that would be cash to them," Willis said.

The union approved the deal July 1.

Contract negotiations lasted about six months. Willis described the sessions as "very collaborative and positive."

A union representative couldn't be reached for comment.

District 118 consists of three elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school. As of last fall, about 4,700 students were enrolled in classes.

District officials have not yet publicized a plan for how classes will be conducted this fall, in light of the continued COVID-19 crisis.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bestselling author Garth Stein talks storytelling in Wauconda
Related Article
Bestselling author Garth Stein talks storytelling in Wauconda
 
Wauconda Unit District 118, teachers agree to 5-year deal
Related Article
Wauconda Unit District 118, teachers agree to 5-year deal
 
Editorial: District 118 must explain details behind student settlement payment
Related Article
Editorial: District 118 must explain details behind student settlement payment
 
District 118 officials won't say why student's family got $22,500 settlement
Related Article
District 118 officials won't say why student's family got $22,500 settlement
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 