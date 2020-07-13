July 13 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive map Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 78,463 cases in the suburbs as of Monday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,665 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 40,485 cases and 2,041 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 54,676 cases and 2,666 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,828 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 848 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 766 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 700 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 685 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 642 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 618 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 633 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 527 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 534 cases and 27 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 388 cases and 38 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 370 cases and 40 deaths in Northbrook, 370 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 287 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 128 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,786 cases and 483 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 858 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 814 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 703 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 586 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 557 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 553 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 449 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 401 cases and 36 deaths in Elmhurst, 380 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 311 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 274 cases and 4 deaths in Villa Park, 260 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 194 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,422 cases and 408 deaths on its website as of Monday. • Top counts: 2,760 to 2,764 in Waukegan, 625 to 629 in Round Lake Beach, 400 to 404 in Mundelein, 320 to 324 in Gurnee, 250 to 254 in Round Lake, 205 to 209 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 195 to 199 in Lake Zurich, 175 to 179 in Vernon Hills, 175 to 179 in Wauconda, 150 to 154 in Libertyville, 110 to 114 in Grayslake. Kane County• The county confirmed 8,196 cases with 281 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,472 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,960 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 776 in Carpentersville, 352 in St. Charles, 347 in South Elgin, 219 in North Aurora, 219 in Geneva, 154 in Batavia, and 55 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,310 cases and 101 deaths, according to the health department Monday.

Will County

• 7,340 cases and 326 deaths, as of Monday.

• Cases per town include 460 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 88 in Aurora (Will County portion).