Illinois records 883 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Cases of COVID-19 rose by 883 Monday as deaths from the respiratory disease increased by six, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state hit a significant statistic with 2,012,994 tests performed for the virus with a positivity rate of 3% based on a seven-day average. The daily test rate was 2.9%.

Statewide, cases reached 154,799 and 7,193 Illinoisans have died from COVID-19 to date.

The data comes as Illinois sits at the halfway point of Phase 4 of a five-phase reopening plan. Phase 4 began June 26 and loosened many stay at home rules allowing indoor dining, youth sports to resume and movie theaters to open their doors under IDPH restrictions.

The daily increase in cases surpassed 1,000 last week for the first time since June 5.

The state's positivity rate remains low compared to other states where cases of COVID-19 are spiraling, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine's Coronavirus Resource Center.

In Arizona, which is recording 2,537 new daily cases, the positivity rate is 26.6%. In Mississippi, the rate is 21.5% and the new case count is 868. South Carolina has a rate of 19.1% with 1,949 more cases, and Florida is at 18.6% but has a spike in cases of 15,300.

The six deaths listed is the lowest number since March when fatalities were in the single digits. Monday results can be outliers as some health facilities and coroner's departments do not issue reports over the weekend.

Hospitalizations, a key indicator of how a state is handling the pandemic, stood at 1,362 as of Sunday, less than the seven-day average of 1,421.