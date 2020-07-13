Former bank property could be repurposed by St. Charles developer

Through the eyes of local developer Curt Hurst, four key assets form a quadrant in the heart of downtown St. Charles with access to the city's greatest feature: the Fox River.

There's the historic Hotel Baker, the iconic municipal center, a cluster of city-owned properties along First Street that are being transformed into a large public gathering space.

And then there's the former BMO Harris Bank property just southeast of the Main Street bridge that Hurst says has "one of the best views in the city" -- and a whole lot of potential.

The riverfront parcel at 1 E. Main St. is under contract to be purchased by Hurst, who runs Frontier Development LLC with his son, Conrad. Though still in the early planning stages, he said, the father-son team intends to repurpose the vacant bank building, update the facade and create an outdoor plaza space similar to the public streetscape improvements taking place throughout the downtown.

"What we're wanting to do is mirror in a private effort what the city has accomplished across the street and across the river," Hurst said. "We want to make sure we're cohesive."

Upper-level residential units and a first-floor entertainment or restaurant venue could make up a mixed-use concept proposed for the building, he said, noting specifics have not yet been finalized. The lower level, previously office space, will likely maintain a similar use.

Structurally, the building is expected to remain unchanged, he said, but there are "lots of things we can do from a facade standpoint ... that will make it current and much more exciting."

Hurst hopes the project will be completed by next summer.

Also under contract for purchase by Hurst are two nearby parking parcels, one of which makes up a larger lot serving Flagship on the Fox and Pollyanna Brewing Company. Those businesses are housed in a Riverside Avenue building owned and refurbished by Frontier Development.

The second parking lot is a stand-alone property at Riverside and Illinois avenues, which has been privately owned by BMO Harris Bank for years, he said. As a condition of the sale, a drive-through ATM will be installed on the property, pending city approval.

The rest of that property is expected to remain a parking lot -- a much-needed use in the area, Hurst said.

Curt and Conrad Hurst have been key players in recent efforts to revitalize parts of downtown St. Charles.

Last year, they purchased the iconic Arcada Theatre, as well as an adjacent building, and have been working with operator Ron Onesti to improve the entertainment experience for patrons. Currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, the 94-year-old theater is expected to reopen in the next few months with various amenities, such as infrastructure upgrades, new bathrooms, a choice of eateries and a special VIP area.

That progress along the Main Street corridor could be strengthened by the revitalization of the BMO Harris property, said Russell Colby, assistant community and economic development director. Though city officials have yet to see possible plans for the site, he said, they're eager to see what it could become.

"It's an intriguing concept to have a reuse of that building, and it's an important riverfront property in the downtown," Colby said. "There's certainly a lot of potential."