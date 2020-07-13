Chicago man charged with battery at Rosemont hotel

A Chicago man who authorities say struck and kicked a woman and two children at a Rosemont hotel was ordered held on $50,000 bail Monday.

Miguel Sanchez, 37, was charged with aggravated battery to a child and misdemeanor domestic battery after, prosecutors say, an argument became physical.

Prosecutors say Sanchez was staying at the hotel with a woman and two children on July 10 when he and the woman left to get food. When they returned, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy, the children were in the lobby making hot chocolate and heating up food in the microwave. According to Murphy, upon returning to the hotel room, Sanchez struck the woman and punched the 10-year-old boy in the face with when the boy tried to intervene. The woman then tried to intervene as did a 12-year-old girl, who Murphy said was pushed to the ground.

As the boy pulled at the door to leave the room, Sanchez kicked him in the stomach, Murphy said. When the boy went to the front desk, Sanchez left the hotel.

Sanchez's background includes a 2002 conviction for possession of a controlled substance for which he was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He also received supervision for a 2010 DUI, Murphy said.

Sanchez next appears in court in July 31.