Residents rally outside station to show support for Buffalo Grove police

More than 80 people gathered outside the Buffalo Grove police station Sunday in a show of support for the village's officers and the work they do.

Organized by members of the Russian-speaking community of Buffalo Grove, the event was intended to let officers know they're appreciated, said resident Marta Gavrialov.

"We feel they go through a struggle on a daily basis lately and we felt like we need to support them," said Gavrialov, co-founder of the Wheeling-based KRUG Community Circle, the cultural center for the Russian-speaking community in the Chicago area.

Fellow organizer Flora Top noted that many in attendance came from former Soviet Union republics such as Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Moldova and others.

"We came here to make a better life for us and for our children," she said. "We are totally supportive of our law enforcement."

Buffalo Grove resident and psychiatrist Victor Nutenko said he believes it is important to speak up for police.

"Everybody is talking about the silent majority. We need to become the vocal majority," he said. "We need to talk, because there is a real danger in our country. Some forces are talking about defunding police. This is the most dangerous idea in this society. Police protect us."

Several Buffalo Grove police officers were on hand. Sgt. Tony Goldstein described the show of support as heartwarming.

"We welcome all of our community that comes together for positive causes to advance the mission of the organization and community spirit," he said.