Pritzker urges use of face coverings as state reports 954 more COVID-19 cases

State health officials reported another 954 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as another 20 deaths from the virus.

The report ends a run of three consecutive days with case totals topping 1,000, though it is typical for the figures to be lower on Sundays.

Among the deaths reported Sunday are 14 residents of Cook County, two from DuPage County and one from Will County.

In all, the state has now confirmed 153,916 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 7,187 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 3%, up from 2.3% last Sunday.

As of Saturday night, 1,342 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, 311 of them in intensive-care units and 127 on ventilators, officials said. That's 10 more ICU patients than reported Saturday.

After reporting the lowest death count in more than three months last Sunday, the state has seen a steady increase in daily cases, with the 1,317 reported Friday the most in more than a month.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged the rising figures in a pair of tweets Sunday.

"We remain concerned that cases are rising and positivity rates are inching up," Pritzker wrote Sunday morning. "Now more than ever, we must rely on what the science is telling us. Wearing a face covering is an effective tool in the fight against (COVID-19)."

"I know everyone wants to get back to normal, but we can't wish away the virus or pretend the pandemic is over. It's not," he later added. "We all have to do our part. Less excuses. More face coverings."