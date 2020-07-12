July 12 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 78,079 cases in the suburbs as of Sunday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,665 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 40,331 cases and 2,042 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 56,226 cases and 2,683 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,823 cases and 101 deaths in Des Plaines, 844 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 757 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 701 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 683 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 641 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 611 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 624 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 527 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 528 cases and 26 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 387 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 370 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 368 cases and 40 deaths in Northbrook, 286 cases and 8 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 130 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,721 cases and 481 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 857 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 809 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 702 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 581 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 557 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 553 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 446 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 402 cases and 35 deaths in Elmhurst, 373 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 304 cases and 21 deaths in Wheaton, 274 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 260 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 192 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,260 cases and 408 deaths on its website as of Friday. • Top counts: 2,750 to 2,754 in Waukegan, 620 to 624 in Round Lake Beach, 395 to 399 in Mundelein, 320 to 324 in Gurnee, 250 to 254 in Round Lake, 200 to 204 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 190 to 194 in Lake Zurich, 170 to 174 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 145 to 149 in Libertyville, 110 to 114 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 8,160 cases with 281 deaths on its website Sunday.

• Top counts: 3,461 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,946 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 775 in Carpentersville, 348 in St. Charles, 344 in South Elgin, 219 in North Aurora, 219 in Geneva, 152 in Batavia, and 55 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,252 cases and 101 deaths, according to the health department Sunday.

Will County

• 7,278 cases and 326 deaths, as of Sunday.

• Cases per town include 459 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 82 in Aurora (Will County portion).