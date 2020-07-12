 
'It just warms my heart'; Warren graduates get long-awaited commencement ceremony
Class of 2020
  • Warren Township High School graduate Nelson Ross celebrates Sunday during a drive-through commencement ceremony at the school's Almond Campus.

  • Warren Township High School librarian Beryl Washington waves to graduating seniors Sunday during a drive-though graduation ceremony at the Almond Campus. "I love it. It just warms my heart," Washington said.

  • Warren Township High School senior Katlynn Breneisen of Gurnee celebrates Sunday during the parade of cars through the Almond Campus parking lot.

  • Warren Township High School senior Vutt Hassan received his diploma on stage Sunday during a drive-through commencement at the school's Almond Campus.

  • Warren Township High School college and career counselor Cari McGhan celebrates with the seniors during the parade of cars through the Almond Campus parking lot during the school's graduation on Sunday.

  • Warren Township High School senior Cory Bertg celebrates Sunday during a drive-through commencement ceremony at the school's Almond Campus.

  • Warren Township High School senior Isabelle Bogot received her diploma on stage Sunday in the parking lot of the school's Almond Campus.

Updated 7/12/2020 12:30 PM

It wasn't the commencement ceremony they envisioned when they first walked through the halls of Warren Township High School four years ago, but the class of 2020 got all the pomp and circumstance the COVID-19 pandemic would allow Sunday.

Graduating seniors paraded through the Almond Campus parking lot past cheering staff and faculty when walked across a large outdoor stage, where they received their long-awaited diplomas.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Among the students taking part was Nelson Ross.

"I went back and forth with my mom on whether to come, but she was able to convince me it's a big milestone to graduate," he said.

Librarian Beryl Washington joined fellow staff members greeting the graduates as they arrived.

"I love this. It just warms my heart," she said.

College and career counselor Cari McGahan said school staff put "a lot of love" into planning the ceremony.

"They thought outside of the box and came up with something amazing," McGahan said.

