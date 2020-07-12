'It just warms my heart'; Warren graduates get long-awaited commencement ceremony

It wasn't the commencement ceremony they envisioned when they first walked through the halls of Warren Township High School four years ago, but the class of 2020 got all the pomp and circumstance the COVID-19 pandemic would allow Sunday.

Graduating seniors paraded through the Almond Campus parking lot past cheering staff and faculty when walked across a large outdoor stage, where they received their long-awaited diplomas.

Among the students taking part was Nelson Ross.

"I went back and forth with my mom on whether to come, but she was able to convince me it's a big milestone to graduate," he said.

Librarian Beryl Washington joined fellow staff members greeting the graduates as they arrived.

"I love this. It just warms my heart," she said.

College and career counselor Cari McGahan said school staff put "a lot of love" into planning the ceremony.

"They thought outside of the box and came up with something amazing," McGahan said.