Fire guts Lake Zurich home, injures two firefighters

Two Lake Zurich firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze early Sunday morning that caused significant damage to a home in the 21000 block of Highland Drive, officials said. Courtesy of Lake Zurich Fire Department

Lake Zurich fire officials continue to investigate the cause of an early morning blaze Sunday that severely damaged a home and left a pair of firefighters with minor injuries.

Firefighters called to the home in the 21000 block of Highland Drive at 1:43 a.m. arrived to find heavy smoke and fire pouring through the roof of the structure.

After confirming that the home's occupants had made it out, firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the blaze, officials said.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage totaling about $300,000, according to the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

The two firefighters who suffered injuries were treated and released, officials said.

Lake Zurich firefighters received assistance from 16 neighboring departments in battling the blaze.