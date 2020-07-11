Group demonstrates against abortion in Naperville and Aurora on Saturday

The founder of the Pro-Life Action League took his usual front and center seat at Saturday's demonstration in Naperville.

"I usually pick my spot first," said Joe Scheidler, 92, from his lawn chair at the busy corner of Washington Street and Ogden Avenue. "I want to be more out front."

Scheidler was joined by about three dozen others for a quiet, hourlong demonstration in the rain. A couple of his 26 grandchildren were standing with him. They held 4-foot-tall posters with sometimes graphic images of abortions accompanied by messages like "His Only Baby Photo."

Scheidler, who lives in Chicago, founded the group in 1980 and is now its national director. He said drivers are more supportive of the group's efforts now than they were when he first started demonstrating 47 years ago after the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized abortion.

"They used to scream at us a lot more. There's more of an understanding now. People are more aware that killing a baby is final," he said as horns honked and drivers waved with thumbs up.

Then as he shuffled to his car for the drive to the next demonstration in Aurora, a speeding driver hurled obscene words at the elderly man and his supporters.

"That's expected," he said. "We keep moving forward."

The group is demonstrating for eight days at intersections around the Chicago area. It's "Face the Truth Tour" will be in Villa Park, Wheaton and Westmont on Monday.