FBI looking for man who robbed Glen Ellyn bank
Updated 7/12/2020 8:15 AM
The FBI is looking for a man who robbed Glen Ellyn Bank & Trust, 357 Roosevelt Road, at about 11 a.m. Saturday.
The robber is described as a white man, about 50 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a reflective vest, beige hat and red bandanna face covering.
A call seeking further information was not immediately answered.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.