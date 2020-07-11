FBI looking for man who robbed Glen Ellyn bank

Security footage from Glen Ellyn Bank & Trust shows this man, who the FBI says robbed the bank Saturday morning. Courtesy of the FBI

Security footage from Glen Ellyn Bank & Trust shows this man, who the FBI says robbed the bank Saturday morning. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed Glen Ellyn Bank & Trust, 357 Roosevelt Road, at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

The robber is described as a white man, about 50 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a reflective vest, beige hat and red bandanna face covering.

A call seeking further information was not immediately answered.