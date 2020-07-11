Bond denied in shooting of Elmnurst man walking dog

Bond was denied Saturday for a 22-year-old man charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 55-year-old Elmhurst man who was walking his dog.

DuPage County Judge David Schwartz denied bond for Alec Gonzales, who has residences in the 600 of South Berkley Avenue, Elmhurst, and in Mesa, Arizona, according to he DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Gonzales also is charged with one count of aggravated battery -- discharge of a firearm in connection with the May 14 shooting.

The Elmhurst man was walking his dog about 8:52 p.m. on the 800 block of South Linden Avenue when he was shot four times -- twice in the flank and twice grazing his head. An investigation by Elmhurst police found eight shots were fired from a semi-automatic rifle.

"Violent, seemingly random crimes, such as alleged in this case, threaten the safety and security of the entire community which can left years if left unresolved," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

Witnesses told police they saw a newer model SUV traveling west on the 300 block of Van Buren when it slowed and someone inside fired several shots near the intersection with Linden. The vehicle continued west two blocks toward Colfax. Police said they recovered a rifle believed to be used in the shooting on the 700 block of Colfax.

Berlin said Elmhurst police did "truly outstanding work" in identifying Gonzales as a suspect. He was taken into custody in Mesa on June 25. He had been held in the Maricopa County Jail awaiting extradition and was returned to DuPage County late Friday afternoon.

Berlin noted the assistance of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, the MERIT Task Force, the DuPage County Sheriff's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force.

Gonzalez is scheduled for arraignment Aug. 3 before Judge Brian Telander in DuPage County court.