Refuse collection hours moved up in Batavia
Updated 7/10/2020 2:21 PM
Due to extreme heat in the forecast for the coming weeks, Advanced Disposal will start refuse collection in Batavia at 6 a.m. on regular collection days the weeks of July 13 and 20. Residents are asked to have refuse, recycling and yard waste out by that time.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.