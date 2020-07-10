Fire destroys three mobile homes, kills dog in Wheeling

Fire swept through a Wheeling mobile home park Friday afternoon, destroying three homes, killing one pet and displacing three families.

Firefighters were called to the Whipple Tree Village, 15 Brougham Drive, at 3:58 p.m.

A Wheeling police officer on patrol also noticed smoke coming from a garage, firefighters said.

When they arrived, firefighters found a mobile home engulfed in flames. The blazing wound up extending to two mobile homes flanking it.

Firefighters said one dog perished in the fire, but all the families from the mobile homes were successfully evacuated.

The fire was put out in 20 minutes, while another two hours were spent in overhaul operations and making sure the fire was completely out.

No damage estimate was available. The fire is under investigation.