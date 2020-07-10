Feder: Will a new morning show wake up ESPN 1000's ratings?

All we know for sure is that Mike Golic and Trey Wingo are going away. Beyond that it's anyone's guess as to who'll be hosting mornings on Good Karma Brands sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM after this month, Robert Feder writes.

ESPN Network announced a new lineup this week that includes Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays.

Although Williams is a former Chicago Bulls player, there's no assurance the new show will be picked up here by ESPN 1000.

No matter what market manager Mike Thomas decides, he can't do much worse.

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, ESPN 1000 tied for 20th in mornings with a 1.4 percent audience share.

Entercom arch rival WSCR 670-AM tied for 17th in mornings with a 1.7 share for Mike Mulligan and David Haugh.

