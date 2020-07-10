Elk Grove Village man held without bail on multiple bond violations

An Elk Grove Village man with multiple pending cases for residential burglary and attempted residential burglary, is charged with unlawful possession of a motor vehicle.

Matthew Cadwell, 32, was ordered held on $100,000 bail Friday on the new charge. However, Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort held him without bail on charges he violated his previous bail bond.

Prosecutors say an Elk Grove Village woman awoke about 11:15 p.m. July 1 to the sound of someone attempting to steal her husband's Volkswagen. The woman went outside and saw a man sitting in the driver's seat of the car, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy.

The woman said he made a statement about being at the wrong house and left on foot, Murphy said.

The police recognized the woman's description of Cadwell "from having other encounters with this defendant," Murphy said.

Cadwell's background includes multiple felony convictions for theft, residential burglary, unlawful possession of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Murphy said.

He next appears in court Aug. 18.