District 211 to shift among three attendance options in 2020-21

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Friday presented its reopening plan for next month consisting of three attendance scenarios that could shift throughout school year in response to the changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three options include having all students learn remotely, having all students present in the classroom, and a hybrid option in which the student body would be divided in half with each group receiving instruction either at home or in school for an entire week at a time.

In her emailed message to families, Superintendent Lisa Small said the current best estimate of how the school year would begin Aug. 13 is under either the remote-learning or hybrid scenario.

The reopening plan states that the scenario used at any given time will be based on the latest health information and guidance, but it does not offer students any alternatives from the option currently being employed by the district.

Nevertheless, an opportunity for parent and community input is being made available in the form of an online survey on the district's website.

Health and hygiene protocols, including the use of face coverings, will be exercised whenever students and staff are in school buildings, but more specifics about those are expected to be announced by the district next week.

"The safety of our students and staff within our schools is my highest priority, and I look forward to sharing more details regarding those protocols in the next communication," Small wrote.

Registration for the 2020-21 school year will begin on Monday, July 13, and continue through Aug. 9.

Registration may be completed online or during the in-person registration scheduled at the schools during the week of July 27.

More information is available on the District 211 or individual school websites.