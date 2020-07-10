COVID-19 infection rate spikes with 1,317 new cases, 25 additional deaths

With 1,317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the state's seven-day average infection rate spiked to 2.9%.

That's up from 2.6% where it had hovered since the end of June.

The new cases were from a batch of 32,987 tests, which results in a single-day infection rate of 4%, the highest one-day rate since early June.

The state also announced 25 more Illinois residents had died from the respiratory disease.

According to metrics the state uses to determine restrictions on gatherings and business operations, Chicago and the suburbs are still well within Phase 4, which is the least restrictive phase before unrestricted reopening.

The state is now averaging 860 new cases a day over the past week while also averaging 30,158 tests per day, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

The last time the state was averaging this many new cases each day was exactly a month ago when the state was also averaging about 9,000 fewer tests per day.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 7,144, with 151,767 confirmed cases of the disease.