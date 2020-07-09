Illinois reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,018 additional infections

Lori Peterson of Naperville makes homemade face masks for Edward Hospital workers using vacuum cleaner replacement filters. Courtesy of Douglas Peterson/April 2, 2020

State health officials announced Thursday that 20 more Illinois residents have perished from COVID-19 infections while 1,018 more have been diagnosed with the virus.

That means the state has surpassed another grim milestone with more than 150,000 infections since the outset of the pandemic. The state's death toll is now 7,119, with 150,450 having been infected.

While this is the first time the state has recorded more than 1,000 new cases in one day since June 5, Thursday also saw the most test results returned in one day with 36,180. The state has performed more than 1.87 million tests since the outbreak began.

The seven-day average infection rate is at 2.6%.

More than 94% of those who have contracted the disease have recovered, Illinois Department of Public Health reported.