1,018 new COVID-19 cases push Illinois past 150,000 infections

Lori Peterson of Naperville makes homemade face masks for Edward Hospital workers using vacuum cleaner replacement filters. Courtesy of Douglas Peterson/April 2, 2020

Another 1,018 Illinois residents are infected with COVID-19, which puts the total number of infections over 150,000 since the outbreak began.

Another 20 have perished from the disease, as well, state health officials reported Thursday in their daily update, bringing the state's death toll to 7,119. Total cases are 150,450.

It is the first time the state has recorded more than 1,000 new cases in one day since June 5. Thursday also saw the most test results returned in one day with 36,180, for a 2.8% infection rate. That's slightly above the weeklong average of 2.6% of tests having positive results.

The state has performed more than 1.87 million tests since the outbreak began, with 8% of those tests resulting in positive cases, according to IDPH figures.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has urged increased testing and more accessibility to tests for Illinois residents as many activities resume but others retrench.

The Illinois High School Association on Thursday announced a no-contact rule for student athletes, revising a plan that had been in place since Monday.

State education officials are readying for the resumption of school next month under strict guidelines from IDPH. The reopening rules include mandatory face coverings for students and faculty, no gatherings of more than 50 people, six-foot social distancing, daily symptom and temperature screenings and increased schoolwide cleaning and disinfecting.

Meanwhile, Illinois State Board of Education officials are also preparing for the potential for increased remote learning.

The state is distributing $512 million in federal grants to school districts statewide based on the districts' low-income student count.

"We're encouraging the funds be spent on infrastructure for remote learning to help close the digital divide in those districts," said Jaclyn Mathews, an ISBE spokeswoman.

Chicago Public Schools are expected to receive $206 million of the funds, ISBE officials said.

Suburban Cook County school district and special education programs will receive $77 million, with $1.6 million for Palatine Elementary District 15 and $1.5 million for Schaumburg Elementary District 54 among the largest grants.

In DuPage County, 47 district and programs will split $12.4 million. Naperville Unit District 203 and Indian Prairie Unit District 204, which covers parts of Naperville and Aurora, will each receive more than $1 million.

Elgin Area District U-46 will receive nearly $7.8 million in grant funds. It is one of the largest districts in the state. The other 13 school districts in Kane County will split $13 million

In Lake County, $15.5 million in grant funds will be shared between 52 districts and special education programs. Round Lake Unit District 116 is one of the largest recipients with almost $1.7 million, according to the state education report.

More than $3.7 million will be distributed to school districts and programs in McHenry County. The average allotment in that county is $198,509.

The full list of allocations by district is available at the isbe.net/coronavirus website.

Mathews said the state will also use remaining grant funds for $33.3 million on laptops and tablets for districts in need; $7.1 million on internet connectivity; $6.5 million on virtual coaching in support of roughly 4,000 new teachers; $6.5 million on professional development; and $2.8 million on state administration.

The federal government has also released $60 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds. Those dollars haven't been earmarked, state officials said.