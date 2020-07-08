Lake Zurich District 95 suspends all sports camps after athletes test positive for COVID-19

All Lake Zurich District 95 sports camps have been suspended after "a number of families" reported their students who participated in football, baseball and poms camps had tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

The district is urging all athletes and coaches who participated in the camps at Lake Zurich High School to begin self-quarantining immediately, officials said.

In addition, other student athletes did not pass the health screening in order to enter camp or indicated an illness after participating in one of the camps and still others were in close contact with students who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message signed by Superintendent Kelley Gallt and Athletic Director Andrew Lambert that was posted late Tuesday on the district's website.

"After careful review of all of the information collected, including the possibility of student athletes participating in large gatherings outside of the district's sport camps, a larger circle of potential contacts with exposed individuals has been identified," the message from administrators said.

District officials said they worked closely with officials from the Lake County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health throughout the process. While the sports camps are suspended, health authorities will investigate and conduct contact tracing procedures.

"When you are contacted by the Lake County Health Department directly, we ask that you please cooperate in providing any information to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 further in our community," the district message said.

The athletic camps had started Monday. Lambert said the district was notified by the families about the positive COVID-19 tests after the first day of camps.

District 95 has not said how many students have tested positive. In their message to the community, administrators said federal privacy laws prevent the district from sharing the names of the student athletes or providing "any information that would otherwise lead to the identification of a staff member/student."