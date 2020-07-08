July 8 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Courtesy of the CDCThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope.

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 76,289 cases in the suburbs as of Wednesday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,623 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 39,452 cases and 2,014 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 54,044 cases and 2,650 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,798 cases and 99 deaths in Des Plaines, 841 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 740 cases and 18 deaths in Palatine, 687 cases and 22 deaths in Streamwood, 675 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 619 cases and 19 deaths in Schaumburg, 583 cases and 32 deaths in Arlington Heights, 572 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 519 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 511 cases and 23 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 384 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 362 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 356 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 280 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 131 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,457 cases and 476 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 844 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 801 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 686 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 556 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 543 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 536 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 431 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 368 cases and 34 deaths in Elmhurst, 359 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 291 cases and 21 deaths in Wheaton, 267 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 258 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 181 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,101 cases and 405 deaths on its website as of Wednesday.• Top counts: 2,730 to 2,734 in Waukegan, 620 to 624 in Round Lake Beach, 390 to 394 in Mundelein, 315 to 319 in Gurnee, 250 to 254 in Round Lake, 200 to 204 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 185 to 189 in Lake Zurich, 170 to 174 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 145 to 149 in Libertyville, 105 to 109 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,998 cases with 280 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts: 3,435 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,928 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 765 in Carpentersville, 335 in St. Charles, 311 in South Elgin, 217 in North Aurora, 213 in Geneva, 143 in Batavia, and 54 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,195 cases and 101 deaths, according to the health department Wednesday.

Will County

• 7,061 cases and 322 deaths, as of Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 431 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 76 in Aurora (Will County portion).