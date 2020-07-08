Hot-air balloon makes emergency landing in Lake in the Hills neighborhood

A hot-air balloon had to make an emergency landing near a residential neighborhood in Lake in the Hills early Wednesday morning when a passenger lost consciousness. Courtesy of the Huntley Fire Protection District

An 80-year-old woman passed out during an early morning hot air balloon flight over Lake in the Hills Wednesday morning, causing the pilot to make an emergency landing in a residential neighborhood.

Huntley Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Al Schlick said the woman had regained consciousness by the time emergency workers responded to the balloon, which had landed in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Ackman and Haligus roads at about 7:15 a.m.

The unidentified woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. Schlick said her condition was nonlife-threatening.

Schlick said it wasn't until EMS workers were on their way that they learned the patient was inside a hot-air balloon and it still hadn't landed.

"The pilot told dispatch he thought he could make it to that intersection and he landed pretty much where he said he would," Schlick said.

It's unknown how many people were aboard the balloon at the time.

The pilot told fire officials he was taking the woman on a sightseeing tour of the area.

It's not uncommon to see hot air balloons in the area, Schlick said. In fact, this was the district's second call for service involving a hot-air balloon in a week. A few days ago, a hot-air balloon had made a routine landing in a field, but nearby residents were concerned it had crashed and called 911.