 

Driver's license expirations extended until Nov. 1

  • Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, shown speaking in Arlington Heights last year, says expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards and license plate stickers have been extended another month.

Associated Press
Updated 7/8/2020 4:25 PM

SPRINGFIELD -- Expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards and license plate stickers have been extended one more month to Nov. 1, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday.

Expired documents will remain valid so customers need not need rush into state driver services offices, especially during the current heat wave, White said. The extension also covers those who have July, August and September expiration dates.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time," White said.

White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a state office due to heavy customer volume. Customers can go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services such as renewing license plate stickers from the comfort of their own homes. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.

Through July 31, Driver services facilities are serving ONLY new drivers, customers with expired driver's licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions. Face masks are required. Social distancing limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.

In addition, customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver's license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, which will speed up their transaction while at the facility.

