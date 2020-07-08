Barrington narrows area of boil order for water main break

The village of Barrington has lifted the boil order issued Wednesday morning except for residents of a specific area.

Residents who live in the area bordered by Russell Street to the north, Grove Avenue to the east, Otis Road to the south and the CN railroad tracks to the west should continue to boil the water from their household taps until further notice.

All other residents may safely use their water.

The boil order is caused by a water main break that crews have been working to repair since early Wednesday morning.