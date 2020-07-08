 

Barrington issues boil order after water main break

Updated 7/8/2020 9:47 AM

The village of Barrington issued an immediate boil order Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

Crews are working to repair the break, officials said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The village will update the community when the work is complete and the boil order is able to be lifted.

