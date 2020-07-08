Aurora police investigating hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Updated 7/8/2020 11:09 PM
A fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night has forced a road closure at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Long Grove Drive in Aurora.
In a social media post late Wednesday. the Aurora Police Department announced it closed the intersection to conduct its investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area.
More information will be released by the Aurora Police Department when available.
