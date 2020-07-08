Aurora begins review of police training, use-of-force policies

A review of the Aurora Police Department's use-of-force policy started Wednesday with some residents calling for a ban on chokeholds, zero tolerance for excessive force and other changes.

In the wake of protests across the country about police brutality, Aurora is holding a series of meetings so residents can review and provide feedback about the police department's force and training policies.

The "review and recommendation" sessions are part of the first phase of the city's CHANGE Reform Initiative, which is aimed at "strengthening police and community relations through multiple collaborative actions." CHANGE is an acronym for "Community Helping Aurora's Necessary Growth and Empowerment."

"We're going to look at our policies throughout the whole city," Mayor Richard Irvin said. "This is just the beginning."

On Wednesday, roughly 30 people gathered at city hall for the first session about the use of force.

Police Chief Kristen Ziman explained during the meeting that officers are only allowed to use force when they are met with force.

"There is a force continuum," she said "And that force at the lowest level is met with the same amount of force or one level higher."

She said the only time deadly force can be used is if the officer's life -- or the life of someone else -- is in danger.

"I will absolutely concede to the fact that across the nation, people are not doing that," Ziman said. "And we are being painted with a broad brush. I get that."

But she said officers are given many options, including Tasers and restraint devices, so they don't have to use their guns.

Meanwhile, she said Aurora police are required to document each time they use force or draw a gun or a Taser. Those reports are reviewed by an officer's immediate supervisor, the office of professional standards and a commander.

"The majority of our use-of-force complaints, which are minimum, are generated by supervisors," Ziman said. "We have more supervisor generated use-of-force complaints than we do by people on the street.

"That says a lot about your police department," she told residents.

During the two-hour session, the group came up with 16 recommendations, including the addition of de-escalation, accountability and fairness language to the use-of-force policy.

Some residents said they would like to see chokeholds banned at the state level. Another said the names of officers should be included in an annual report the police chief receives about use-of-force incidents.

One resident called for the department to terminate officers who use excessive force.

City spokesman Clayton Muhammad called the meeting "a great conversation."

Nine more sessions -- four on force and five on training policies -- will be held this month.

In addition to the meetings, the city is conducting an audit on body cameras for officers. Officials also are researching the implementation of a civilian review board, which would be involved in disciplining officers.

Reports about body cameras, the civilian review board and the feedback from residents will be presented Aug. 11 to the city council. Some proposals may need to be approved by the council to be implemented, officials said.

For anyone who can't attend the sessions, the city is taking online comments. Visit aurora-il.org/CHANGE for details.

"I know after this is all done, we'll all be happy with the outcome," Irvin said. "We'll move on and grow as a city."