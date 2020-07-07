SUV fire spreads to house in Kildeer, no one hurt

Firefighters from Lake Zurich and many other departments battled a house fire Monday night in Kildeer. No one was hurt, but the home was left uninhabitable. Courtesy of Lake Zurich Fire Department

Authorities say fire spread from an SUV to this Kildeer home Monday night, leaving the residence uninhabitable. The home's residents got out unharmed. Courtesy of Lake Zurich Fire Department

A Kildeer house was badly damaged by a fire late Monday, but no one was hurt.

The blaze was reported about 10:15 p.m. on the 21000 block of Brandon Road. It started in an SUV on the driveway and spread to the garage of the two-story house, according to the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

Residents exited the house safely and the fire was under control in about 35 minutes, officials said.

The house was left uninhabitable. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

The fire appears to have been caused by a mechanical failure in the SUV's engine compartment, Fire Chief John Malcom said.

Lake Zurich firefighters were assisted on the scene by crews from the Long Grove, Barrington, Barrington Countryside, Wauconda, Deerfield, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Rolling Meadows, Wheeling, Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fox River Grove, Nunda, Crystal Lake and Palatine Rural fire departments.