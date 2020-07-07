 

New Starbucks coming to Elgin

Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 7/7/2020 5:46 PM

A new Starbucks will be built in Elgin, the first one in town not along Randall Road.

The new coffee shop at 310 S. McLean Blvd. will be in the Town and Country Shopping Center, where the largest tenants are Elgin Fresh Market and Elgin Shopping Mall. The one-story, 2,200-square-foot building will have a drive-through window, an outdoor seating patio and a parking lot with 27 spaces. Fifteen new trees are going to be planted as part of the project, city documents show.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Elgin has three Starbucks: free-standing ones at 821 S. Randall Road and 2480 N. Randall Road, and one inside Target at 300 S. Randall Road.

The new Starbucks will be just north of El Paraiso restaurant along McLean Boulevard, a spot that has been empty since a multiunit retail building was demolished in 2014 as part of the reconstruction of the intersection of McLean Boulevard and Route 20.

The city's planning and zoning commission on Monday night recommended approval of Town & Country Elgin LLC's request for three wall graphics, one more than allowed by city code, city senior planner Damir Latinovic said. The graphics are intended to better direct patrons. The commission also requested a "yield" sign at the drive-through exit, he said. The city council will have to cast a vote for final approval.

