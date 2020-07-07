New indictment adds charges against man accused of killing McHenry County sheriff's deputy

A federal grand jury in Rockford on Tuesday returned a superseding indictment that adds new charges against Floyd E. Brown, who is accused of killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner.

Keltner, who was a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, was fatally shot on March 7, 2019, while helping serve an arrest warrant on Brown, now 41, at the Extended Stay America in Rockford.

Brown, a Springfield resident, had burglary warrants from McLean and Champaign counties, a failure to appear warrant from Sangamon County and a parole violation issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said at the time.

Brown fled after the shooting but was arrested after a hourslong standoff with state police along Interstate 55 northeast of Springfield, authorities said.

Brown was originally charged with one count of killing a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of illegal firearm possession.

The superseding indictment returned Tuesday renews the three prior counts and adds several new charges: one count of attempting to kill a deputy marshal and two special deputy marshals; one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault Keltner; one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault a deputy marshal and two special deputy marshals; one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, causing the death of Keltner; and one count of discharging a firearm during the assault and attempted murder of the deputy marshal and two special deputy marshals.

Keltner, 35, was a 13-year police veteran who came from a law enforcement family and left behind a wife and two children.