Libertyville Township offering funds for social service groups
Updated 7/7/2020 11:46 AM
Funding applications for not-for-profit or social service agencies are available at the Libertyville Township office, 359 Merrill Court, Libertyville.
Applications can be picked up in person or mailed by written request. Any not-for-profit agency that serves Libertyville Township residents can apply. Applications must be completed and returned by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Township hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (847) 816-6800 or visit http://www.libertyvilletownship.us/ for more information.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.