Libertyville Township offering funds for social service groups

Funding applications for not-for-profit or social service agencies are available at the Libertyville Township office, 359 Merrill Court, Libertyville.

Applications can be picked up in person or mailed by written request. Any not-for-profit agency that serves Libertyville Township residents can apply. Applications must be completed and returned by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

Township hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (847) 816-6800 or visit http://www.libertyvilletownship.us/ for more information.