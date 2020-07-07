Lake Forest's Deer Path Inn up for national award

The Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest has been nominated in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

The inn, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, was selected by a panel of expert judges as one of the best historic hotels in the country. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on May 11, 1992.

Now the public will have their say and choose which of the nominees is best at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-historic-hotel. Online voting ends July 27 and the winners will be announced Aug. 7.

According to contest officials, it is the second time The Deer Path Inn has been nominated for the travel awards.