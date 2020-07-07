July 7 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Testing has increased significantly throughout the state over the past several days, which has resulted in a slight uptick in positive cases. Associated Press/June 27

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 75,710 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,604 deaths in the suburbs, representing 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 39,233 cases and 2,006 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 53,820 cases and 2,645 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the county health department and medical examiner's office: 1,792 cases and 99 deaths in Des Plaines, 837 cases and 59 deaths in Wheeling, 733 cases and 18 deaths in Palatine, 688 cases and 21 deaths in Streamwood, 672 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 618 cases and 18 deaths in Schaumburg, 577 cases and 32 deaths in Arlington Heights, 568 cases and 48 deaths in Glenview, 518 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 508 cases and 23 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 382 cases and 37 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 362 cases and 39 deaths in Northbrook, 353 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 279 cases and 7 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 129 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 9,395 cases and 473 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 842 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 799 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 683 cases and 11 deaths in Glendale Heights, 549 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 543 cases and 12 deaths in Bensenville, 531 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 429 cases and 24 deaths in Lombard, 355 cases and 33 deaths in Elmhurst, 353 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 290 cases and 21 deaths in Wheaton, 266 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 258 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion), 177 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County • The county listed 10,006 cases and 405 deaths on its website as of Monday.

• Top counts: 2,725 to 2,729 in Waukegan, 615 to 619 in Round Lake Beach, 385 to 389 in Mundelein, 310 to 314 in Gurnee, 250 to 254 in Round Lake, 195 to 199 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 180 to 184 in Lake Zurich, 170 to 174 in Vernon Hills, 170 to 174 in Wauconda, 140 to 144 in Libertyville, 105 to 109 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,964 cases with 277 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,426 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,926 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 761 in Carpentersville, 329 in St. Charles, 310 in South Elgin, 217 in North Aurora, 211 in Geneva, 141 in Batavia, and 53 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 2,160 cases and 98 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County

• 6,996 cases and 322 deaths, as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 425 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 72 in Aurora (Will County portion).