Hoffman Estates cancels remaining fests, live events for 2020

Hoffman Estates officials are canceling all remaining special events and festivals for 2020 due to lingering COVID-19 precautions, with the exception of those that can be held virtually and the quarterly Coffee with the Board at village hall.

Among the dropped events are Northwest Celtic Fest, Platzkonzert Germanfest and the ceremonial lighting of the village's holiday tree.

Mayor Bill McLeod said he believes Coffee with the Board, next scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, is something that can be safely held with safety protocols and in one of the largest rooms of village hall at 1900 Hassell Road.

Virtual events still going ahead include numerous educational and discussion sessions by the village's Health & Human Services Department, and the "Forward Together" virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Forward Together" will feature a discussion of issues such as justice in policing, racial concerns, diversity and inclusion. Moderated by the Rev. Larry Bullock, senior pastor at Living Faith Cathedral Worship Center Church in Palatine, it also will include a panel of McLeod, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, state Rep. Fred Crespo, Hoffman Estates Police Chief Ted Bos, Pastor Freddie Rogers of Destiny Church, Rabbi Tachman of Beth Tikvah, Black Lives Matter representative Tim McGowan and Muslim community representative Nazeem Hashmi.

Registration is required by going to attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5618156280733793291.

Village commissions planning virtual events for the rest of 2020 are required to present them to the village manager's office for review.

"If they're truly, truly virtual, I don't have a problem with them," McLeod told trustees at Monday's village board meeting. "But we'll have to make sure there's no mission creep."

Department open houses and citizen academies also are prohibited through the end of the year. A discussion of 2021 events is expected in either December or January.

"It's horrible to have to do this, but I think for everybody's well-being it's the best idea," Trustee Karen Mills said.

In addition to taking a proactive attitude toward public safety, village liability was another issue some trustees identified as a concern.

"Nobody's going to be signing waivers so I would say let's cancel everything," Trustee Gary Stanton said.