Feder: Maze Jackson, Todd Stroger quit morning show at WVON

Citing pressure from his bosses to ease off criticism of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, WVON 1690-AM morning host Maze Jackson resigned last week, taking co-host Todd Stroger and producer Sonia Escobar with him, Robert Feder writes.

"The long and short of it is I was censored by station management and told that I could no longer discuss the mayor, anything that could be connected with her, and to cut off any callers that were critical of her," Jackson told me. "I could not accept the censorship, so I chose to resign." Jackson and Stroger promptly turned up on time-brokered gospel station WBGX 1570-AM, where their show airs from 6 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday (and streams on Facebook and YouTube).

