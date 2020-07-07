Classic Cinemas to close theaters again

Classic Cinemas' Elk Grove Village theater and its locations in Carpentersville, St. Charles, Elmhurst, Downers Grove and Fox Lake will close temporarily after Thursday's shows, the company said Tuesday. File photo

Classic Cinemas, which reopened its Illinois locations when the state entered Phase 4 of the coronavirus recovery plan in late June, will close theaters again this week.

The Downers Grove-based theater chain said in a Facebook post that it would close after Thursday's shows.

"Thank you to everyone for being a part of the Classic Cinemas family -- whether you patronized our theatres over the past few weeks, sent a kind note, or just thought about us. After much deliberation and with a heavy heart, Classic Cinemas has decided to temporarily re-close our locations after the end of business on Thursday, July 9th," the post read. "Our team took pride in implementing the health and safety protocols and received high marks for their efforts. Unfortunately, the lack of new movies and the extra costs have made our current business model unsustainable. We are in this for the long term so we look forward to welcoming you back just as soon as the outlook improves and new movies are released.

Classic Cinemas has locations in Carpentersville, St. Charles, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Downers Grove and Fox Lake.