One victim of Aurora shooting dies

One of three people shot Sunday morning in Aurora has died.

A news release issued late Monday night by the Aurora Police Department identified the victim as Michea Figgures, 26. Authorities continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred on the 100 block of Trask Street on the city's east side.

The names of the two others who were shot have not been released.

Anyone with information about the case should call the police department's investigations division at (630) 256-5500. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.