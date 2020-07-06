Feder: NBC 5 apologizes for mixing up Aurora Police Departments in story

WMAQ-Channel 5 is taking the rap for a story posted briefly online that misidentified the police chief of Aurora as her counterpart in Aurora, Colorado, Robert Feder writes.

The story concerned the firing of three police officers from Aurora, Colorado, who appeared in photos showing them reenact a chokehold used on Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died last year after police stopped him on the street in the Denver suburb.

An initial version of the story, written by NBC's national digital team in New York, mistakenly referred to Kristen Ziman as police chief of Aurora, Colorado, when she is actually chief of the Aurora Police Department in Illinois.

The story appeared late Friday on the website of the NBC-owned station here and also turned up on NBC 5's Facebook page before the error was spotted and corrected by NBC 5.

