State reports six additional COVID-19 deaths, smallest daily total since March

Illinois health authorities reported 639 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and six more deaths. The death toll is the state's lowest since March 25. NIAID-RML via AP, File

State health authorities reported 639 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with six more deaths from the virus.

That brings raises the state's total to 147,251 cases since the coronavirus outbreak began, and 7,020 deaths.

Although its it not unusual for case counts to dip on weekends, the six deaths reported Sunday are the fewest in Illinois since three were reported on March 25. The highest total was 191 deaths on May 13.

The 639 new cases was the fewest reported since June 23, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

Of the six deaths reported Sunday, five were in Cook County: a woman and a man in their 60s, and two women and a man in their 80s. The sixth death occurred in Champaign County.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 27,235 tests. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from June 28 to July 4 is 2.6%.