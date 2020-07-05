Palatine police officer identified as man who drowned Friday in Petite Lake

Lake County authorities confirmed Sunday that the man who died Friday after being pulled from the Chain O' Lakes was a Palatine police officer.

Victor Lopez, 49, of Round Lake Beach, had been swimming in an area of Petite Lake known as "The Sandbar" late Friday afternoon when friends lost sight of him. They later discovered Lopez underwater and unconscious near their boat, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Despite lifesaving attempts by his friends, rescue personnel and the staff at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Lopez couldn't be revived and was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined Lopez drowned, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said. Toxicology results are pending.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Lopez's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Cooper added. "This is truly a tragedy."

No further information was available Sunday about Lopez' law enforcement service. Palatine Police Chief Dave Daigle couldn't be reached for comment.