No injuries reported after Metra train strikes car in downtown Palatine
Updated 7/5/2020 1:03 PM
Metra trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line are operating with extensive delays after a train struck a vehicle late this morning in downtown Palatine.
Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said no injuries were reported in the collision, which occurred about 10:45 a.m. at the Palatine Road crossing.
Outbound train 703 remains at the scene of the crash, but other trains are moving. Check back to dailyherald.com for additional information as it becomes available.
