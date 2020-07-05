No injuries reported after Metra train strikes car in downtown Palatine

Metra trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line are operating with extensive delays after a train struck a vehicle late this morning in downtown Palatine.

Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said no injuries were reported in the collision, which occurred about 10:45 a.m. at the Palatine Road crossing.

Outbound train 703 remains at the scene of the crash, but other trains are moving. Check back to dailyherald.com for additional information as it becomes available.