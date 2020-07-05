Fireworks blamed for Naperville garage fire

Fireworks tossed into a recycling bin are to blame for a fire that damaged the garage of a Naperville home Saturday night, officials said.

Naperville firefighters called at 10:39 p.m. to the 300 block of Leeds Court arrived to learn that a resident of the single-family home had used an extinguisher to put out the flames, but there was still smoke coming from an interior wall.

Firefighters extinguished fire found behind the garage wall and in void spaces above the garage within 30 minutes of arrival. Extra time was taken to extinguish smoldering materials during overhaul and remove smoke from the residence, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the house remained habitable.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Naperville Police Department. Fire station coverage was provided by the Westmont and Plainfield fire agencies, officials said.