 

Fireworks blamed for Naperville garage fire

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/5/2020 7:49 AM

Fireworks tossed into a recycling bin are to blame for a fire that damaged the garage of a Naperville home Saturday night, officials said.

Naperville firefighters called at 10:39 p.m. to the 300 block of Leeds Court arrived to learn that a resident of the single-family home had used an extinguisher to put out the flames, but there was still smoke coming from an interior wall.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Firefighters extinguished fire found behind the garage wall and in void spaces above the garage within 30 minutes of arrival. Extra time was taken to extinguish smoldering materials during overhaul and remove smoke from the residence, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the house remained habitable.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Naperville Police Department. Fire station coverage was provided by the Westmont and Plainfield fire agencies, officials said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 