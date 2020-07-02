One dead in accident on Route 83

One person died Thursday night in a collision between a car and a box truck along Route 83 in Bensenville.

Southbound Route 83 was shut down at Third Avenue as a result of the accident, according to the DuPage County sheriff's office.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. The accident happened about 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff's investigators along with representatives from the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team were still at the scene late Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.