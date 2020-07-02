Mundelein village hall to reopen to public Monday
Updated 7/2/2020 2:19 PM
Closed to the public since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mundelein's village hall will reopen for business at 8 a.m. Monday. People entering the building, 300 Plaza Circle, must wear masks. Glass barriers have been installed at the service counter and other safety measures will be in place. Social distancing will be required.
