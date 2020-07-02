Feder: After 5 years on WGN, Carl Amari's radio classics returning to WIND

Starting July 11, Carl Amari's nationally syndicated "Hollywood 360," co-hosted by Lisa Wolf, will air live on WIND from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturdays.

With the impending cancellation of the weekly "WGN Radio Theatre" on WGN 720-AM, host Carl Amari is about to bring classic drama and comedy from the golden age of radio back to WIND 560-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting July 11, Amari's nationally syndicated "Hollywood 360," co-hosted by Lisa Wolf, will air live on WIND from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturdays. The station previously aired the program from 2009 to 2015.

"We are excited to have 'Hollywood 360' and Carl Amari back on AM 560," said Jeff Reisman, regional vice president and general manager of the Salem Media news/talk station. "Carl expertly weaves together a unique mix of content that has continued to attract and entertain listeners for years, and we look forward to welcoming them back."

"WGN Radio Theatre," which Amari and Wolf started in 2015, most recently aired Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. On Wednesday the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station announced that it was replacing the show with best-of features taken from its Monday-through-Friday lineup.

