Authorities: Man dragged woman into wooded area, tried to sexually assault her

A 25-year-old Arlington Heights parolee was ordered held without bail after prosecutors say he beat a woman so severely he broke her jaw and other bones in her face.

Chadane Gordon, who was paroled in February on 2016 and 2017 residential burglary and retail theft convictions, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery.

In denying bail, Cook County Judge Steven Goebel cited the "viciousness and the violence of the assault" and added that Gordon's release on bail would pose a threat to the accuser and to others.

"I don't feel there's any condition or combinations of conditions ... that would ensure the safety of the public or the victim in this case," Goebel said.

Arlington Heights police say Gordon met and befriended the 39-year-old accuser for the first time Wednesday in Arlington Heights. They walked, talked and eventually wound up at a convenience store where surveillance video showed Gordon entering and exiting, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney C.J. Orrantia.

About 5 a.m., the woman decided to return to her Arlington Heights home. Police say Gordon accompanied her even though she told him it wasn't necessary.

Gordon is accused of subsequently dragging the woman into a wooded area on the 1600 block of West Central Road and forcibly removing her clothes, Orrantia said. The woman began screaming, and Gordon yelled at her to stop and stuffed some of her clothing in her mouth to silence her, Orrantia said. The woman, who believed he was going to sexually assault her, attempted multiple escapes but Gordon dragged her back and punched her, Orrantia said.

Arriving in response to a 911 report of a woman screaming, a police officer saw Gordon punch the woman and shouted for him to stop, Orrantia said. Another officer saw Gordon running through a parking lot and gave chase. After a brief chase during which authorities say Gordon jumped a fence and fled into a backyard, officers took him into custody, Orrantia said.

The woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with multiple facial fractures and a broken jaw. She was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where she is "awaiting extensive facial surgery and her eyes are swollen almost entirely shut," Orrantia said.

Defense attorney Sean Brown told the court the accuser gave only a partial description of his client.

"She said she would give a more confidant identification if she could see the tattoos on his arms," said Brown, who argued against prosecutors' no-bail request, saying Gordon "suffers from respiratory issues" that could put him at risk of COVID-19 if he is incarcerated at Cook County jail.

Gordon next appears in court on July 17.