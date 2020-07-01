Man charged with attempted murder in Elmhurst shooting

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities said he shot and wounded a man who was out walking his dog in Elmhurst.

Charges were filed June 25 against Alec Gonzales of the 600 block of South Berkley Avenue in Elmhurst and the 8500 block of East Grandview Street in Mesa, Arizona.

Gonzales was arrested June 25 in Arizona. He is in the Maricopa County jail, awaiting extradition.

He faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery -- discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting on May 14 along the 800 block of South Linden Avenue.

Gonzales is accused of firing a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle eight times toward the victim at 8:52 p.m., hitting the 54-year-old man in a flank and grazing his scalp.

According to a police news release at the time, witnesses said they saw someone fire several shots out of an SUV while traveling west on the 300 block of Van Buren. A rifle was recovered on the 700 block of Colfax Avenue.